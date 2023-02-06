A total of 4 tourists received minor injuries after falling from an elephant while on a safari at Kaziranga National Park on February 6.



As per reports, an elephant hit the tourists mounted on another elephant, following which the elephant lost balance and the tourists fell down.



After receiving emergency treatment at Kohora forest range primary health care centre, the injured tourists were referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.



A witness familiar with the development stated that he was on another elephant when he saw the tourists fall from the elephant riding in front. "We were heading ahead when suddenly a herd of elephants were startled after sighting a rhino walking near a canal. One of the elephants then hit the elephant riding ahead following which the a family of four tourists fell from the elephant".



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