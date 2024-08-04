In a tragic incident at the Dalmia Cement Factory in Umrangso, Dima Hasao, 5 workers were left critically injured following the collapse of a tower crane.

The victims, identified as Rahim Ali, Mutleb Ali, Hamzuddin, Jamal Khan, and Afsar Azam, were immediately rushed to the hospital and were reported to be in critical condition.

Further investigation into the matter is expected as authorities and labor rights organizations demand accountability from the factory management.



Also read: Assam: Truck loaded with gas cylinders crashes on NH-17 in Jogighopa



In an earlier, incident, a truck transporting approximately 300 gas-filled cylinders on National Highway 17 in Assam's Jogighopa, collided with a highway divider.

The incident occurred when the truck, traveling at high speed, lost control and struck the divider, resulting in a major crash.

A chaotic scene ensued following the high-impact accident. Both the truck driver and the handyman sustained injuries in the crash. Jogighopa police arrived at the accident site to manage the situation and provide assistance to the injured individuals.