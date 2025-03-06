As the holy month of Ramadan continues, concerns have been raised over the sale of adulterated Boondi, a popular Indian snack made from fried chickpea flour in the markets of Dhubri district.

As per reports, unscrupulous traders in various markets across Dhubri district are using the Raja Rani brand non-edible, poisonous colors to enhance the appearance of the sweetened Boondi, posing a serious threat to public health.

Boondi, widely consumed during Ramadan for its sweet and savory variants, is being sold in adulterated form in markets such as Fakirganj, Airkata, Whab Bazar, Porabhita, Raduram Chariali, Salkata, Chirakuti, and Medortari.

The use of non-edible artificial colors can lead to severe health issues, including food poisoning, organ damage, and long-term complications. Despite the growing concern among consumers, the Dhubri District Food Inspector has reportedly failed to take action against these illegal activities.



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Market-goers and local residents have expressed frustration over the lack of inspections and enforcement measures to curb the sale of such adulterated food products. Health experts warn that consuming food items containing toxic industrial-grade colors can have severe consequences.

Such chemicals are not meant for human consumption and can lead to gastrointestinal disorders, kidney and liver damage, and even carcinogenic effects with prolonged exposure. Residents and consumer rights groups have urged the food safety department and local authorities to conduct urgent inspections and raids in the affected markets.

They demand strict penalties for traders involved in food adulteration and public awareness campaigns to educate people about the dangers of consuming chemically treated foods. With Ramadan being a time of devotion and fasting, the sale of contaminated food poses a significant threat to both religious observance and public health.

Authorities must take immediate steps to prevent further distribution of adulterated Boondi and ensure the safety of consumers across Dhubri district.