Assam tractor driver murder case accused produced before Dhubri court

Dhubri Police on January 18 produced Kadam Ali before the court of the Judicial Magistrate in connection with the death of a tractor driver whose body was found hanging under suspicious circumstances from an electric tower in Assam’s Gauripur area.

The case relates to the death of Shanowar Hussain, also known as Ketu, whose body was discovered on Friday night at Matiabag. While the initial scene suggested suicide, the victim’s family has alleged that he was beaten to death and later hanged to stage the incident.

Police have registered the matter as Gauripur Police Station Case No. 28/2026 under Sections 103(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, officials said.

According to the family’s complaint filed on Saturday, the incident is linked to a dispute following an alleged cement theft. The FIR named Kadam Ali and his father, Azad Ali, after which both were reported to be absconding.

Police later apprehended Kadam Ali and presented him before the court on Sunday evening. His father remains at large. Authorities said further investigation is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.