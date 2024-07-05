Tensions escalated in Morigaon town as the district administration carried out an eviction drive to clear the way for the Assam Gaurav Path project, resulting in allegations of bias and discriminatory practices by local traders.

The eviction, which targeted establishments near the VIP police point, sparked controversy when traders accused the administration of selective enforcement and lack of prior notice.

Several traders, who claimed to operate within the legal confines of the Assam Small Industries Development Corporation's limited commercial farms, expressed dismay over what they perceived as unjust treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the administration proceeded with demolitions without issuing formal notices to affected traders, raising questions about transparency and procedural fairness.

Some traders alleged that while their establishments faced immediate demolition, another nearby shop received a notice but remained untouched.

In response to queries, district officials defended the eviction as necessary for the timely completion of the Assam Pride Road, a crucial infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity and local development.

They assured that all actions were taken in accordance with legal mandates and procedural norms.