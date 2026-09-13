Assam: Traditional boat race draws thousands in Barpeta’s Mandia

A traditional boat race held at Mandia in Barpeta district’s Baghbar constituency witnessed a festive atmosphere, with thousands of spectators gathering along the banks of the Bhelengi River to enjoy the annual sporting event.

Organised by the Mandia Yuva Samaj, the one-day traditional boat race was held as part of the community’s annual celebration. Around 10 small and large boats from different parts of Barpeta district participated in the competition.

The speed of the boats and the enthusiasm of the participants created an exciting atmosphere on the river, drawing large crowds from different parts of the Mandia–Chenga area.

The competition was conducted peacefully and in a disciplined manner, with spectators turning up in large numbers to witness the traditional sport.

The boat ‘Al Amin’, owned by Kader Ali of Bordoloni, secured the first position, while ‘Mandia Express’, owned by Aynal Haque of Mandia, finished second.

The winning boat received a cash prize of Rs 81,000 along with a trophy, while the second-placed boat was awarded Rs 51,000 and a trophy.

The event generated considerable enthusiasm among local residents and highlighted the continuing popularity of traditional boat races in rural Assam. The organising committee said it hopes to organise the competition on a larger scale in the coming years with continued support and cooperation from the local community.

The large turnout of spectators also reflected the enduring interest in Assam’s traditional sporting and cultural practices.