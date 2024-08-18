In response to the ongoing foundation work for the Cycle Factory Flyover, the Guwahati Traffic Police has issued a new traffic advisory to streamline vehicular movement in the city. The advisory, which comes into effect on August 19, 2024, outlines significant changes to traffic routes and regulations to accommodate the expansion of the foundation work, which now extends from the Cycle Factory to Barsapara Junction. These changes will remain in place until further notice.



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According to the advisory, the following adjustments have been made:

1. The road segment between Birubari Tiniali and Barsapara Tiniali will operate as a one-way route. Vehicles traveling from Arya Nagar or Birubari Tiniali will be permitted to move towards Barsapara Tiniali.

2. Upon completion of the initial phase of work, a portion of the stretch from Birubari Tiniali to the Cycle Factory point will be reopened for two-way traffic.

3. Vehicles approaching from Lalganesh towards the Cycle Factory will be redirected at Barsapara Tiniali. They will need to take Kula Basumatary Road, passing in front of ACA Stadium, towards Dhirenpara Tiniali on A.K. Dev Road. From there, drivers can choose to either turn left towards NH-27 or right towards Ambari Tiniali/Fatasil Chariali.

This advisory aims to mitigate traffic disruptions and ensure smooth vehicular flow during the construction phase. Drivers are urged to follow the new routes and regulations to avoid congestion and ensure safety on the roads.