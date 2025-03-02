Major overnight traffic restrictions will take effect beginning midnight tonight as steel girder installation begins for the flyover project near Downtown Hospital on GS Road.

The Traffic Police Department has announced comprehensive detour plans that will be in place nightly from 11:30 pm to 4:30 am until construction is completed. The complete closure of GS Road between Sixmile Flyover and Downtown area will significantly impact night travel through central Guwahati.

Key detours include:

- Vehicles travelling from Khanapara toward VIP/Panjabari/Jayanagar roads may use the Sixmile Flyover service road

- Traffic heading to Dispur from various points will be rerouted through Jayanagar Road, Beltola Bazar Road, and Survey Road to Last Gate

- Vehicles from Ganeshguri toward Khanapara will divert at the Supermarket flyover toward Last Gate via Beltola-Basistha Road

- Multiple bylanes connecting to GS Road will be restricted, with alternative routes provided

The Traffic Department emphasised these measures are necessary to ensure public safety during construction activities, particularly for vulnerable road users while maintaining access to emergency vehicles.

Residents are urged to plan alternate routes during late-night hours and follow posted detour signs. The police have requested public cooperation throughout the construction period.