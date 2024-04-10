A Lance Naik from the Nagaon Traffic Police, identified as Jitumoni Hazarika, has been subjected to disciplinary action following an alleged assault on an e-rickshaw driver.

The incident, captured in a video, shows Hazarika slapping the driver in the middle of the road in Nagaon town for parking incorrectly.

Reports suggest that an altercation began when Hazarika issued a challan to the driver for the traffic violation.

Despite the driver's apologies, the situation escalated, leading to the alleged assault.



Also Read: Assam: Police raid uncovers smuggled vehicle operation in Mankachar, two arrested

In response to the incident, the Superintendent of Nagaon Police has initiated a departmental inquiry against Hazarika.

Taking to the X handle, Nagaon Police wrote, "Our attention have been drawn to the Video being Viral in Social Media where LNK Jitumoni Hazarika of Nagaon Traffic Branch is seen slapping a Person. In this regard,the concerned Personnel have been closed to OR and ASP(Crime) have been entrusted to Cause an Enquiry."