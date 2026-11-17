A traffic police officer was seriously injured after a service revolver allegedly went off accidentally inside a moving vehicle at Durgapur in Assam’s Kaziranga.

The incident reportedly occurred when Bokakhat Traffic Inspector Prabin Kalita’s service revolver was being unlocked while the vehicle was in motion. The weapon allegedly went off while it was in the hands of his colleague, Jayanta Burhagohain, hitting the officer.

According to preliminary information, the bullet entered through the injured officer’s left hand before reportedly passing through the vehicle’s front windscreen.

The injured officer was immediately rushed to Swahid Beja Baishnab Model Hospital in Kohora for medical treatment. He was reported to be in a serious condition.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accidental firing are awaited.