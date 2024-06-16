The Guwahati City Police, on June 16, commended the courageous efforts of Lance Naik Samadul Houque, who went beyond his traffic policing duties to apprehend thieves in three separate incidents recently.

In a tweet, the police force acknowledged Houque's actions, stating, "City Police appreciates the gallant effort by Lance Naik Samadul Houque after he went beyond his Traffic policing duties to apprehend thieves in three separate occasions recently."

The incidents occurred around the Jalukbari roundabout on June 11 and June 16, where Houque single-handedly caught a pickpocket, a bicycle thief, and a snatcher.

"One pickpocket Raju Nath (31) of Agia, one bicycle thief Samidul Islam (32) of Baghbar & one snatcher Mijanur Khan (28) of Fakirganj were caught by LNK Samadul Hoque at around Jalukbari roundabout on 11 & 16 June, 2024," the tweet mentioned.

Houque's vigilance and swift actions not only led to the apprehension of the criminals but also prevented further crimes and safeguarded the belongings of potential victims. The tweet revealed that "One stolen bicycle, ₹5600 in cash were saved due to LNK Hoque's valiant efforts."