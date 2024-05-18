In anticipation of the upcoming IPL match on May 19, to be held in Guwahati Brashapara Stadium, the Traffic Police have issued special instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety. Key measures include a comprehensive ban on the movement of heavy commercial vehicles and other commercial vehicles on several major roads and highways in the area.

From 3 pm on May 19 to 12 pm the following day, the movement of vehicles carrying heavy commercial goods will be banned on NH27. Additionally, commercial vehicles will not be allowed to operate on several key roads, including GS Road, BK Kakati Road, AK Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kul Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhpalia Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, and GNB Road. This ban also extends to Kahilipara Road, where the movement of commercial vehicles and 3-wheelers will be suspended.

Furthermore, to manage traffic congestion, certain routes will be designated as one-way on May 19. The route from Aryanagar to Lakhra Chariali Road and the stretch from Barsapara Tinali to Dhirenpara Tinali will both operate as one-way roads.

It is important to note that these restrictions do not apply to emergency vehicles, school buses, and local residents, ensuring that essential services and local traffic can still move freely.

The Traffic Police urge all commuters and drivers to plan their journeys accordingly and adhere to these temporary restrictions to facilitate a smooth and safe experience for everyone during the IPL event.