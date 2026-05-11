Assam: Traffic restrictions announced ahead of new government swearing-in ceremony in Guwahati

A comprehensive traffic advisory has been issued in Guwahati ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government scheduled to be held on May 12 at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara.

According to the advisory issued by the Traffic Police Commissionerate Guwahati, a large number of VVIPs, dignitaries and members of the public are expected to attend the programme, prompting the implementation of special traffic regulations to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety.

Authorities have urged commuters to avoid National Highway 27 as far as possible and instead use GS Road for travel during the day. Passengers travelling towards the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport have been advised to begin their journey at least two hours in advance to avoid delays caused by anticipated traffic congestion.

As part of the traffic management plan, one side of NH-27 will be designated as a no-vehicle zone, while the opposite carriageway will facilitate two-way vehicular movement.

Traffic regulation points will be operational at Engineering Cutting and Koinadhara Point. Vehicles travelling from Jalukbari towards Jorabat will follow their normal route. However, vehicles moving from Jorabat towards Jalukbari will be diverted to the right track of NH-27 at Koinadhara Point and will continue along that route until Engineering Cutting, where they will merge back into normal traffic flow.

The advisory further stated that slow-moving vehicles and heavy motor vehicles, except those carrying passengers, will not be permitted to ply on NH-27 and NH-17 from 7 am onwards on the day of the ceremony.

Parking restrictions will also remain in force. No vehicles will be allowed to park along the roadside or service lanes of NH-27 and NH-17. Parking will also be prohibited along the entire stretch from Botahghuli in Panjabari to the Khanapara Veterinary Field via Six Mile.

The advisory was issued on May 11 by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.