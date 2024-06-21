In preparation for the Ambubachi Mela at the historic Kamakhya Temple, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Guwahati has implemented extensive traffic restrictions to ensure the safety and smooth movement of pilgrims. These measures will be in effect from 5 AM on June 22, 2024, until midnight on June 25, 2024.

Restricted Access to Kamakhya Temple:

Only vehicles with authorized passes from the District Administration will be permitted beyond Maa Kamakhya Foot Hill towards the temple. Exceptions are made for emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire tenders, and those carrying life-saving drugs, oxygen cylinders, and school buses.

Restricted Movement from Bongshi Bagan:

Vehicles with car passes can travel from Pandu Cabin Tiniali up to Bongshi Bagan. Beyond this point, no vehicles will be allowed towards the temple.

Devotee Drop-off Points:

Vehicles from Jalukbari will use the service lane of Nilachal Flyover, dropping passengers opposite Gate No. 3 of Railway HQ. They will then U-turn under the flyover to park at Adabari bus stand or Boripara field. Vehicles from Bharalumukh will drop passengers opposite Swagat Hospital (Railway Gate No. 4) and proceed to designated parking areas.

Public Transport Route Adjustments:

ASTC buses, city buses, and private vehicles will use Nilachal Flyover between Jalukbari Rotary and Machkhowa, avoiding the service lane.

City Bus Drop-off Points:

City buses from Jalukbari will drop passengers at Biswakarma Mandir, while those from Bharalumukh will drop passengers at Boripara field. No dropping off at either end of the bridge is permitted.

Parking Arrangements:

Two-wheelers, light motor vehicles, and heavy motor vehicles of devotees will park at Adabari Bus Stand or Boripara Field. Parking under Nilachal Flyover is strictly prohibited.

No Roadside Parking Zones:

Roadside parking is prohibited from Adabari Tiniali to Pandu Port on Pandu Port Road, and from Maligaon Chariali to Pandu Port on Borbazar Road.

Restrictions on Goods Carrying Vehicles:

Commercial vehicles with four wheels and above are restricted on DG Road, MG Road, and AT Road from Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa. Three-wheelers and slow-moving commercial vehicles face similar restrictions.

Inter-District and Long-Distance Buses:

These buses, including ASTC buses, are prohibited on DG Road, MG Road, and AT Road. Buses from Lower Assam will park at Adabari Bus Stand and not proceed further.

Specific Routes for Buses from Kamakhya Railway Junction:

Buses carrying pilgrims from Kamakhya Railway Junction will travel via PNGB Road, DG Road to Adabari Tiniali, then proceed to Pandu Port Road for their temporary rest camp.

Route for Pilgrims from Temporary Rest Camps:

Pilgrims from temporary rest camps at Pandu Port and Kamakhya Junction will use the service lane of Nilachal Flyover.

Restrictions on Heavy Vehicles:

Heavy vehicles are not allowed from National Highway 27 towards Gosala via Tetelia.



These restrictions aim to facilitate the smooth flow of devotees and ensure safety during the Ambubachi Mela. The city traffic police urge the public to cooperate and follow these guidelines for a peaceful and organized event.