In a heart-wrenching incident, a bike rider lost his life after a speedy city hit him in the Khanapara area of Guwahati on August 23.

As per reports, the impact of the collision was so severe that the rider of the bike bearing registration number RJ 07 CS 4913 succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be ascertained as immediate details were not available.