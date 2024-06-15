A state of shock and despair has descended upon Mullaganj in South Karimganj following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of two young girls. The incident occurred when four-year-old Sabrin Akhtar and three-year-old Nayeem Uddin fell into a pond near their home.

The community was devastated as the children were pulled from the water and rushed to Nilam Bazar Primary Hospital, where doctors confirmed they were brought in without vital signs. The accident has left the area in mourning.

Local authorities, including the Circle Officer of Nilam Bazar and police, were present at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The community is now rallying together to support the grieving families in this time of immense sorrow.

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