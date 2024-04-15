In a heart-wrenching incident, two brothers from Assam met with a fatal accident while riding a bike in Goa, Maharashtra. The devastating news led to an unimaginable turn of events as their grief-stricken father committed suicide upon learning about the tragedy.

The victims, identified as Papu Gogoi and Achyut Ranjan Gogoi, were employed as security guards at separate private companies in Goa. The news of their sudden demise has plunged their family and the close-knit community of Titabor in Jorhat district, Assam, into profound sorrow and disbelief.

The brothers' father, Anil Gogoi, unable to bear the weight of the tragic loss, took his own life by hanging himself at their residence in Assam. The double blow of losing both sons, followed by their father's tragic end, has left the community reeling with grief.

In response to the heartbreaking incident, the Assam Chief Minister has instructed the chief secretary to arrange for the repatriation of the brothers' bodies to Assam. As the community mourns the loss of these promising young lives, authorities are working to provide support and assistance to the grieving family during this difficult time.