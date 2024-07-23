In a horrific accident on National Highway 8 near the Berajal area of Karimganj's Auction Market (Nilam Bazar), six people, including three women and a child, lost their lives. The collision occurred between a four-wheeler (registration number AS 11S 8323) and an auto rickshaw (registration number AS 01 BC 201), resulting in the auto rickshaw veering off the road into a ditch.

Four victims died instantly at the scene, while the remaining passengers were rushed to Karimganj Civil Hospital in critical condition. Initially, only Ruhul Alom, the auto rickshaw driver from Chandkhira in Patharkandi, was identified.

Another victim, Jakir Hussain, was transferred to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for advanced treatment.

In response to the incident, outraged locals blocked National Highway 8 in protest. The blockade was lifted after the intervention of District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Yadav, allowing traffic to resume on the busy highway.

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