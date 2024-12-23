A rapido driver and his pillion rider lost their lives following a collision on the Supermarket flyover in Guwahati. According to reports, an unidentified vehicle struck their bike from behind before fleeing the scene.



The Rapido driver, identified as 24-year-old Ranjit Rajbongshi, a resident of Chaplakuchi in Nalbari, died on the spot due to the impact. The pillion rider, a woman whose identity remains unknown, was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead upon arrival.



The motorcycle bore the registration number AS-01 BU 7601. Police promptly reached the accident site and have initiated an investigation to identify the offending vehicle and ascertain the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.





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