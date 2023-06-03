Silchar Town was struck by a disheartening and disturbing incident on June 3, as a shocking altercation in broad daylight unfolded in the Kalibari Char area, leaving a 12-year-old child dead. The incident occurred when the accused boy, of the same age, stabbed the victim with an umbrella stick, piercing his forehead. Both boys resided in the same locality and were studying in class VI at the Government Boys School.

Police were alerted to the scene after receiving information about the incident. They recovered the lifeless body and immediately transported it to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). The victim was declared dead upon arrival. Meanwhile, the accused boy and his family are currently absconding.

Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, expressed his condolences and addressed the unfortunate event, stating, "Today, an unfortunate incident has taken place. Two minor children engaged in a quarrel over a petty matter. Unfortunately, the argument escalated, resulting in one child stabbing the other with an umbrella. The injured boy was promptly shifted to the hospital, but tragically, he succumbed to his injuries. It is a deeply regrettable incident, as both children involved were minors. One was thirteen years old, and the other fourteen. They were acquainted with each other and resided in close proximity. As the accused is a minor, we will be following the appropriate legal procedures in accordance with the laws governing minors."