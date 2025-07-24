Assam: Tragic fire claims lives of mother and daughter in Guwahati’s Maligaon

A devastating fire broke out early Thursday, July 24 morning at a residence in Kamakhya Nagar, Maligaon, claiming the lives of a mother and daughter while leaving the husband critically injured.

The deceased have been identified as Sarasmita Chakravarty and her daughter Dipshikha Chakravarty, who were tragically charred to death as flames rapidly consumed their home. The fire reportedly left them with no time to escape.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by a suspected short circuit. The blaze spread swiftly, catching the family off guard during the early hours.

Subrata Chakravarty, the husband and father of the victims, managed to escape the inferno but suffered severe burn injuries. He was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Upon receiving the alert, Guwahati city police reached the location and recovered the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem examination.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and rule out any foul play.