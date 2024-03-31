In a devastating incident at the Digunsora tea estate located in Cachar, six tea workers, including women, were injured when lightning struck during their workday. The unexpected bolt of lightning left the laborers with serious injuries, prompting swift rescue efforts to transport them to Silchar Medical College for urgent medical attention.

The injured workers have been identified as Bimal Tanti, Ashu Sakha, Megho Tanti, Benu Tanti, Sephali Tanti, and Tiklu Bhowmik. While all six individuals are currently receiving treatment at the medical college, Tiklu Bhowmik's condition remains critical, underscoring the severity of the incident.

The lightning strike occurred suddenly during the day, catching the workers off guard as they diligently carried out their tasks within the tea garden. The force of the strike left them incapacitated, necessitating immediate assistance to ensure their well-being.

Local authorities and medical personnel swiftly responded to the scene, coordinating rescue operations and providing necessary medical aid to the injured workers. The community stands united in support of those affected by this unfortunate event, hoping for a speedy recovery for all individuals impacted by the lightning strike.