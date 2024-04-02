In a tragic turn of events, in Kamrup district of Assam was shattered by a horrifying incident as Ardid Krishnadev, a Class 10 student, lost his life in a fatal road accident. The incident, occurring on Tuesday morning in the Nanara area, plunged the entire community into mourning.

Krishnadev, on his way to school, fell victim to a speeding car that struck him, resulting in his untimely demise. The impact of the accident was so severe that it claimed his life instantaneously, leaving bystanders and locals in shock and grief.

The tragic loss of Krishnadev has triggered an outpouring of grief and anger among the residents of the area. In response, enraged locals took to the streets, blocking roads, and demanding justice for the departed soul, alongside stricter enforcement of traffic rules. Prompt action was sought from authorities, with police intervention aimed at addressing the escalating situation.

This heartbreaking incident has once again underscored the urgent need for enhanced safety measures on the roads. Shocking statistics reveal a disturbing trend of fatal and debilitating accidents plaguing the state of Assam. Last year alone, a staggering 3,298 lives were lost in road accidents, with 5,910 individuals sustaining injuries in 7,432 reported cases.

As 2024 began, the grim reality of road safety remained unchanged. Within February alone, 300 families were shattered by the loss of their loved ones in 621 fatal accidents. Additionally, 507 individuals suffered injuries, highlighting the persistent threat posed by unsafe road conditions and reckless driving practices.

The tragic demise of young Krishnadev serves as a stark reminder of the frequent occurrence of such road accidents. While the local community mourns the loss of a promising teenager, authorities stress the imperative of strict traffic enforcement to prevent similar tragedies. Collective vigilance and concerted action are deemed essential in averting such incidents in the future and ensuring the safety of all road users.