In an unfortunate incident, a husband and wife lost their lives after they were mowed down by a train in Assam's Goalpara district.

The incident took place at Dhanubhanga in the Goalpara district when they were going to their paddy field.

The deceased were identified as Lalit Mohan Daimary (70) and his wife Rakhiya Daimary (65).

Upon receiving the information, a team of police reached the spot and after recovering the bodies they sent it for a post-mortem.

''We have recovered the body and it has been sent for a post-mortem. They have lost their both legs in the incident,'' a police official said.

The couples were a resident of Dhanubhanga and their death in such a manner shocked the people of the area.

In a similar incident, on November 24, a youth was run over by a speeding train in Guwahati's Chandmari locality.

As per reports, the person came under a freight-carrying train at the Chandmari railway crossing.

The deceased is believed to be aged around 25-26 years and the identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained.