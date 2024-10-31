A goods train carrying food grains derailed near MUPA in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section, temporarily paralyzing train services in the area on October 31. The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. within tunnel number 2 at kilometer marker 52/5, according to initial reports.

Railway officials reported that normal train movement is expected to resume shortly. In response to the derailment, senior officers from the Lumding division were dispatched to the site to assess the damage and expedite restoration efforts.

Due to the derailment, several key passenger trains have been canceled to prevent further disruptions. Among these, Train No. 05628 (Agartala - Guwahati) and Train No. 05698 (Guwahati - New Jalpaiguri), both scheduled to commence on October 31, and Train No. 15612 (Silchar - Rangiya) on October 31 will not operate. Further cancellations include Train No. 05627 (Guwahati - Agartala), Train No. 15611 (Rangiya - Silchar), and Train No. 15617 (Guwahati - Dullabcherra), with journeys initially set for November 1. Additionally, Train No. 15618 (Dullabcherra - Guwahati), beginning on October 31, will be partially canceled between New Haflong and Guwahati, according to an official.

The disruption has prompted swift measures to ensure safety and minimize passenger inconvenience as the railway team works towards restoring operations in the affected section.

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