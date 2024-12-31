The Department of Fisheries, Dhubri, in association with the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) of the district, on December 31 organised a day-long training programme on 'Scientific Fish Farming of Amrit Sarovar'.

The event aimed at promoting sustainable aquaculture practices and generating employment opportunities through Farmer Interest Groups (FIGs), cooperative societies, and other community groups informed Ibrahim Ali Khan district Fishery Officer Dhubri.

The programme was inaugurated by Gokul Chandra Brahma, CEO of Zila Parishad, Dhubri, with Jagadish Brahma, Co-District Commissioner of Golakganj, as the Guest of Honour.

34 participants, including members from FIGs, Cluster Level Federations (CLFs), cooperative societies, and other groups, attended the event.

The key objective of the training was the judicial use of Amrit Sarovar water bodies for scientific fish farming. The programme emphasised creating model Amrit Sarovar projects in Dhubri district to serve as examples of sustainable fish farming.

Participants were provided with insights into advanced aquaculture techniques, effective resource utilisation, and strategies to boost local employment through community-driven initiatives.

The event concluded with a collective commitment to making Dhubri a leading district in scientific fish farming, contributing to economic growth and rural development.