Ahead of the upcoming by-elections, a key familiarisation and training session for micro observers with focus on smooth and credible election exercise, was held at the new conference hall of Cachar District Commissioner's office in Silchar, on November 8.

Preparations for the upcoming bypolls in Assam's LA-11 Dholai (SC) constituency are underway.

The session which was led by the General Observer, aimed to equip micro observers with essential knowledge and skills needed to monitor the election process.

The training highlighted the vital role of micro observers in ensuring a fair, transparent, and orderly election.

Attendees were briefed on procedural guidelines, observation techniques, and protocols, all designed to bolster their oversight responsibilities during the polling day.

As Cachar district readies itself for this significant electoral event, the comprehensive training session marked a key milestone in ensuring a smooth and credible election process for the Dholai constituency.