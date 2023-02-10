Training programme for Training of Trainers on Seeding to Harvesting, Drying, Storage and Processing for Enhancing Capacity of Farmers and Extension Functionaries, observed at Dhubri.

The the two day programme was organized by Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) - Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) under District Agriculture Office, Dhubri with technical support of International Rice Research Institute, Dhubri District.

On Thursday the first day of training programme was held wherein, District Agricultural Officer, Nirmal Chandra Ghose welcomed the invited resource person, Associate Professor Gunadhya Kumar Upamanya, Department of Plant Pathology, Sarat Chandra Singha College of Agritulture, Dhubri and Akshay Bhardwaj, Juniour Researcher, International Rice Research Institute.

As a resource person Gunadhya Kumar Upamanya, discussed about various diseases and there remedies in the field of agriculture practices. Ashok Kumar Shil, Agriculture Development Officer also discussed how farmer have to stay protected while using those pesticides and what are the diseases that can occur if the safety measures are not use. Juniour Researcher, Akshay Bhardwaj from International Rice Research Institute discussed about Mat Type Nursery.

Sub- Divisional Agricultural Officer (Jute), Sri Pankaj Kumar Talukdar, Sr. Agricultural Development Officer, Ashok Kumar Shrivastava, Agriculture Development Officer, Ashok Kumar Shil and Dipankar Choudhury along with Deputy Project Director-ATMA - Mofiul Islam, Program Officer, Dhrubo Mishra, Agriculture Inspector, Assistant Agriculture Inspector, Agriculture Extension Assistant and Board Members from Farmers Producer Company were also present.