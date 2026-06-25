Assam trains 200 aspiring ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in hospitality sector under women empowerment initiative

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 25 said that the state's Lakhpati Didi initiative is driving a quiet transformation by empowering women with skills, confidence and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that 200 aspiring Lakhpati Didis have successfully completed professional training in the hospitality industry as part of the state's efforts to promote women-led economic growth.

He stated that the initiative goes beyond providing financial assistance and focuses on nurturing talent, building capacities and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for women.

Highlighting programmes such as ASOMI Rongali Canteens, Sarma said women across Assam are acquiring professional skills, business knowledge and entrepreneurial acumen that will help them establish and manage their own enterprises.

The Chief Minister said the government's vision is to transform aspirations into successful businesses and create a new generation of women entrepreneurs, Lakhpati Didis and changemakers across the state.

The initiative forms part of Assam's broader strategy to strengthen women's economic participation and promote self-reliance through skill development and entrepreneurship.