The Assam Excise Department has transferred 420 excise constables across various districts. The directive, issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Excise on June 7, mandates that the affected constables report to their new postings by June 14, 2024.

This large-scale reshuffle, announced on June 8, aims to enhance operational efficiency and ensure effective law enforcement across the state. The comprehensive list of transferred officials has been released, detailing the new assignments and locations for each constable.

The following is the list of officials transferred: