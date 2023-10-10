On October 10, a significant event transpired in Assam as the Assam State Transport Corporation in the presence of Transport Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya, formalized the signing of the Agreement for the establishment of four Automated Testing Stations (ATS) across the state of Assam, namely in Tinsukia, Jorhat, Biswanath, and North Salmara.

These ATS projects will operate under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode and the Built, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model, a collaboration between Assam State Transport Corporation/The Transport Department, Government of Assam and M/s ITEUVE INDIA Pvt. Ltd, in consortium with M/s Applus+ ITEUVE TECHNOLOGY S.L.U which is a stock-listed company based in Spain.

The Agreement was duly signed by Rahul Chandra Das, the Managing Director, of Assam State Transport Corporation and Hans Zaergen Schimpgen along with Satish Batra, President, Horizon Group, Germany, Rajnish Arora, Vice President, Horizon Group, India Office signed on behalf of ITEUVE INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

This pioneering initiative, led by the Assam State Transport Corporation and the Transport Department, Government of Assam, is the first of its kind in India on PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode and is designed to usher in a safer and cleaner future for the state.



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At its core, this venture seeks to introduce automated, state-of-the-art vehicle fitness testing, thereby reducing accidents and ensuring safer roads through minimized manual interventions.

In line with this objective, the primary focus of these ATS centres will be on enhancing road safety by meticulously evaluating the roadworthiness of vehicles based on a comprehensive set of safety parameters. Cutting-edge automated testing equipment will be employed, aligning seamlessly with international best practices.

This advanced technology-driven approach is pivotal to elevating vehicle conditions and mitigating road traffic accidents attributed to vehicular malfunctions.

Furthermore, these ATS Centers will play a significant role in managing environmental concerns related to vehicle emissions. They will diligently monitor and control vehicle pollution, thereby contributing to a cleaner and greener environment, as part of Assam's commitment to eco-friendliness and sustainability.

Additionally, these ATS Centers will establish a comprehensive database that will serve as a valuable resource for informed decisions. This database will not only aid in efficient vehicle scrapping initiatives and End-of-life vehicle management but also support critical schemes and initiatives. One such scheme is the development of vehicle scrapping facilities, promoting the responsible retirement of old vehicles and contributing to a cleaner and safer transportation ecosystem.

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is currently undergoing a transformative phase, evolving from a conventional bus operator into an aggregator-based service provider. The earlier foundation laying of the I&C Centre and now signing of these ATS centre's agreement marks a paradigm shift, reflecting ASTC's commitment to more sustainable and environmentally friendly operations.

This transition signifies Assam's dedication to creating safer roads and a greener future for its citizens, thus showcasing a positive impact on the transportation ecosystem.

The funding for these ATS centers is driven by innovative models such as the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and the Built, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model. This ensures a sustainable approach to project funding and operation. Under this collaborative effort between the Transport Department, ASTC, and private firms like M/S ITEUVE India Pvt. Ltd. and consortium with M/s Applus+ ITEUVE TECHNOLOGY S.L.U, with this project ASTC will receive sustainable funding, promoting ongoing support for the initiative.

In terms of resource allocation, ASTC and the Transport Department, Govt. of Assam are contributing the land for these ATS centers, while private firms are funding construction, equipment, and operations. This strategic allocation of resources ensures long-term benefits and ownership, enhancing sustainability and accountability.

In summary, Assam's endeavour to establish Automated Testing Stations represents a significant step towards a safer, cleaner, and more sustainable transportation network. With a focus on road safety, environmental compliance, data-driven decision-making, cutting-edge technology, and ASTC's commitment to transformation, this initiative will undoubtedly contribute to a brighter future for the region.

The assurance of expert guidance and seamless service, with a commitment to maintaining a 95% uptime for uninterrupted vehicle testing, guarantees a superior experience for customers and stakeholders alike.