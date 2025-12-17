Assam transport department intensifies road safety drive ahead of New Year

With the New Year festivities approaching, the Assam transport department has intensified enforcement measures to curb road accidents in Guwahati, placing special focus on preventing drunk driving and over-speeding during the high-traffic festive period.

Officials have issued a stern warning that motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol or violating speed limits will face strict legal action. The department has put special arrangements in place to ensure safer roads, anticipating a surge in vehicular movement across the city.

To strengthen on-ground enforcement, the Kamrup district Transport Department has equipped its teams with advanced monitoring tools. On Tuesday, Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro distributed 84 road safety kits to transport enforcement officials and police personnel.

Each kit comprises a body-worn camera, a speed detection gun, and a dash camera. These devices are expected to enhance real-time monitoring, accurately identify speeding vehicles, and support enforcement officials in issuing fines and taking action against violators with clear evidence.

Later in the evening, the Transport Minister personally supervised a special enforcement drive, joining transport officials and police personnel at ABC Point in Guwahati. During the operation, vehicles were stopped and checked, while breath analysers were used to detect alcohol consumption among drivers.

Motorists were also advised to strictly adhere to traffic rules and exercise caution to prevent accidents during the festive season.

Highlighting the impact of sustained enforcement, the minister noted that road accidents have declined by 16 per cent compared to previous years, attributing the reduction to stricter monitoring, improved surveillance, and increased public awareness.

The Transport Department further stated that similar special drives will continue across various parts of Guwahati in the coming days to ensure road safety during the New Year celebrations.