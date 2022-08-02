Assam Transport Minister – Parimal Suklabaidya has emphasized the importance to check over-speeding of vehicles in the state, claiming that reckless driving is to blame for 70% of accidents.

The Transport Minister urged that road safety awareness campaigns be stepped-up, particularly along rural locations.

The minister directed the transport department to work in sync with the Assam Police to ensure that road rules are followed and two-wheeler riders wear helmets at all times.

Chairing a meeting of the State Road Safety Council (SRSC) on Monday, Suklabaidya instructed the senior officials of the transport and other line departments to initiate measures for check over-speeding of vehicles, as 70 per cent accidents are accounted for it.

The minister asked the Panchayat and Rural Development Department to conduct awareness drive among two- and four-wheeler drivers at the gaon panchayat level in coordination with the respective district transport officers (DTOs).

Suklabaidya also asked various authorities to repair potholes as part of the measures to prevent road accidents.

It was further decided at the meeting that strict action would be taken against those found driving in an inebriated condition.

He asked the officials to put up prominent signages in Assamese and other languages along the roads.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Transport Department, Assam Police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Public Works Department (PWD), Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL).