In a major anti-corruption operation, the Basistha Police on Friday, April 18 apprehended Naba Deka, an Enforcement Officer currently serving at the Transport Department’s Betkuchi office, for his alleged involvement in unauthorized monetary collection from vehicles transporting construction materials.

Deka, a resident of Hatigaon and originally hailing from Nalbari, was taken into custody following complaints related to illegal extortion activities in the Jorabat, 14th Mile, and Khanapara regions. The trucks and dumpers in question were reportedly transporting stone, sand, and soil without necessary permits or documentation.

Police sources confirmed that two separate FIRs had been lodged at Basistha Police Station, one of which led to Deka’s arrest. The operation comes amid growing public outcry and long-standing allegations against the officer, leading authorities to initiate suo motu action.

Alongside Deka, five additional suspects were arrested in connection with the same case. They have been identified as Saurav Rongpi, Kulen Rongpi, Naziruddin Ahmed, Bipul Ingti, and Nongkur.