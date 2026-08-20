Assam transport workers restrict Meghalaya vehicles at Jorabat after violence during KSU bike rally in Shillong

Tension continued along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Thursday, August 20 , a day after violence during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) rally in Shillong allegedly left several people injured and vehicles, including those bearing Assam registration numbers, damaged.

At Jorabat, a key entry point to Meghalaya from Assam, movement of Meghalaya-bound vehicles was severely affected as Assam-based cab drivers and transport workers staged protests over Wednesday’s incidents. The protesters warned that Meghalaya-registered vehicles would not be allowed to enter Assam until the issue was resolved.

A heavy security presence was deployed at Jorabat to prevent any escalation and maintain law and order. Several vehicles carrying tourists from Assam were also reportedly stranded following the violence in Shillong.

Family from Assam alleges attack during Shillong rally

Fresh concern over the safety of travellers was raised after a family from Assam travelling to Shillong allegedly came under attack during the KSU rally on Wednesday.

According to the family, their vehicle was attacked without warning while they were travelling towards Shillong. The windows, front windshield and rear glass of the car were reportedly smashed.

The family alleged that their child was injured after broken glass entered the vehicle. In a video that surfaced following the incident, the child's father described the alleged attack and showed the damage to the vehicle.

He said the family had been travelling normally when their car was suddenly targeted, adding that the child was inside the vehicle when the windows were smashed.

Violence reported during KSU rally

The violence occurred during a black-flag motorcycle rally organised by the KSU in Shillong on Wednesday. Several people were allegedly assaulted and vehicles were damaged as the situation escalated at different locations.

Private cars, government vehicles and vehicles bearing Assam registration numbers were reportedly among those targeted. Some people involved in the incidents were reportedly wearing masks, while pro-KSU slogans were allegedly heard at some locations. The identities and affiliations of those involved in the attacks have not been independently established.

There were also reports of vehicles being set on fire, while several people sustained injuries during the unrest.

The incidents triggered concern among motorists, passengers and pedestrians, particularly Assam residents and tourists travelling regularly between the two states.

Transport workers protest at Jorabat

The violence drew strong reactions from motor vehicle workers’ unions in Assam, with drivers and transport workers raising concerns over the safety of passengers, tourists and commercial operators using the Assam-Meghalaya route.

On Thursday, protests intensified at Jorabat, with transport workers demanding action over the alleged attacks in Shillong. The protesters said the entry of Meghalaya-registered vehicles into Assam would remain restricted until the matter was resolved.

The developments also affected Assam-based tourist vehicles, with some reportedly unable to proceed towards Shillong following Wednesday's incidents.

Security stepped up along border

Authorities have maintained a heightened security presence at Jorabat and are closely monitoring vehicular movement and developments along the border to prevent further incidents.

The situation has raised concerns over the potential impact of the Shillong violence on transport and tourism between Assam and Meghalaya.

While videos showing violence and damaged vehicles have surfaced, the circumstances surrounding individual attacks and the identities of those responsible remain unclear. Authorities are expected to examine the incidents as part of the investigation into Wednesday’s violence.

The situation remained tense on Thursday, with security personnel, transport workers and authorities keeping a close watch on Jorabat and other areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border.