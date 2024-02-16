Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) CEM Tuliram Ronghang is all set to hold a series of meetings on February 19 and 20 to tackle the situation in the area following the violence at Kheroni.

Terming the incident unfortunate, CEM Tuliram Ronghang said "I express my anguish over the unfortunate incident that happened yesterday in Kheroni over the issue of PGR/VGR land where some youths returning from Dongkamukam to Diphu were attacked by some assailants, making them critically injured. I condemn the violence, the law will take its course, and the culprits will be brought to book. I have convened a meeting on the 19th of this month with the stakeholders to discuss on the issue, and on the 20th with MP, MLAs, ex-MP, ex-MLAs, and all party leaders, to discuss the same. I request one and all to please maintain peace and harmony."



A wave of unrest has swept through Karbi Anglong, triggered by a violent assault on Karbi Student Association (KSA) members returning from a demonstration organized by the Autonomous State Demand Committee Youth Front (ASDCYF) at Donkamakam, West Karbi Anglong on Thursday. The incident occurred around 5 PM yesterday at Kheroni Chariali, which led to more than five individuals getting injured and severe damage to the vehicle in which the KSA members were travelling.

The incident took place at Kheroni Chariali when some miscreants reportedly assaulted a group of activists of the KSA, on their way from Donka. As per reports they were returning from a demonstration organized by the Autonomous State Demand Committee Youth Front demanding Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to prepare separate voter list and review status PGR and VGR land under the administrative control of KAAC.

The situation has forced the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to call for an emergency meeting on February 20 to review the status of VGR/PGR land under the administrative jurisdiction of KAAC area.

Meanwhile, members of the KSA today closed down shops and establishments in the region. All the major towns of the two hill districts- Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, Diphu, Howraghat, Bokajan and Baithalangso remained closed on Friday as Karbi organizations continued their protest demanding the eviction of all alleged illegal settlers from Kheroni PGR.

Earlier today, Assam DGP GP Singh had said that as many as 17 persons have been arrested in the case and a a criminal case has been registered. Singh further said that the none of the perpetrators would be spared and additional security has been provided in the area to instill a sense of security.