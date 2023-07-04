Several tribal as well student organisations in Gossaigaon stepped out today to protest against the delimitation of constituencies in Assam.

The tribal organisations staged a protest at Haraputa in Gossaigaon subdivision to protest against the delimitation exercise.

All Chaontal Students Union, All Adivasi Students Union, Chaontal Colony Gaonburha Association, Nikhil Kuduk Students Union (Orang) organised a protest at Haraputa ground today.

Mass protests were held against the division of Chaontal Adivasi voters in No. 28 Gosaigaon assembly constituency in Baokhungri and Parvatjhora constituencies.

Student and tribal community leaders have threatened to launch a mass movement in the coming days if the government does not heed to their demand and stop the delimitation process.

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