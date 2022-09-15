In an unfortunate incident, a tribal Hindu youth was allegedly killed and hanged in Assam's Lakhimpur district for loving and trying to marry a Christian girl without changing his religion.



The gruesome incident took place in Koilamri Balijan area of Assam and the victim, identified as Biki Bishal was reportedly dragged out from his residence by cadre drawn from four Christian churches in the area and lynched to death.



Biki Bishal was in love with a Christian girl and wanted to tie knot, however, it didn't go well with the cadre and they gathered outside the Biki's house and threatened him with grave consequences.



The mob took the girl with them and asked Biki to convert to Christianity or break ties with the girl.





However, Biki refused the offer to convert to Christainity following which the agitated mob allegedly vandalised his house and then killed him.



Later his body was found hanging from a tree.



Meanwhile, taking the cognisance of the matter, Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), a human rights body, took the issue with the police for action.



''#Assam Hindu youth Biki Bishal pulled out of home n killed for marrying #Christian girl n refusing to get convert at Koilamari Balijan- Johing, Lakhimpur @lakhimpurpolice! Mob of 1000 plus goons mobilized by 4 #Baptist Churches in locality! @assampolice @himantabiswa

@AssamCid,'' LRO tweeted.