Assam: Tricolour disrespected at Jongakhuli Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Kamrup, residents raise concern

An incident involving alleged improper handling of the national flag at the Jongakhuli Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) under the Boko-Chaygaon LAC in Kamrup district has triggered concern among local residents.

According to local residents, the national flag was hoisted on August 15 but the flag remain hoisted till August 16 afternoon around 1.30 pm at the health centre. The tricolour was subsequently left unattended in the absence of staff, while it remained flying without adequate supervision and adherence to the prescribed protocol.

Later, the flag was lowered in a manner that residents described as disrespectful to the national symbol. The incident has drawn criticism from locals, who raised concerns over the alleged negligence in handling the national flag at a government health facility.

Residents have urged the concerned authorities to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and take appropriate measures to prevent any recurrence of such lapses.