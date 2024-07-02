Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Ripun Bora has criticised the three new criminal laws that came into effect on July 1. In a post on X, Bora warned that these laws are steering the country towards dictatorial rule.

"The three new criminal laws that came into force yesterday are taking our country towards dictatorial rule," Bora alleged.

He further described the laws as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "gift" to the people of the country for electing them to the Centre for three consecutive terms.

ALSO READ | Assam: BJP violating poll code, alleges TMC State President Ripun Bora

Bora expressed grave concerns about the potential for human rights violations under the new legislation. "Let us all be prepared and alert that in the coming days there will be gross violations of human rights under these three new laws," he said.

The TMC leader's remarks come amid widespread debates and discussions over the impact and implications of the new criminal codes.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 1, announced that the first case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, was registered at a police station in Nagaon.