Trinamool Congress (TMC) released their candidate list for the forthcoming North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections on December 19. A total of 12 names have been announced by the TMC for the upcoming elections.

Both BJP and Congress also announced their respective candidates list for the 28 council constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently holds power in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Elections for the council in 28 areas are set for January 8, with a re-vote, if required, on January 10.

The vote count will take place on January 12, as shared by Alok Kumar, the State Election Commissioner of Assam. The deadline for nomination submissions is December 21, with scrutiny scheduled for December 22. The state has approximately 141,124 registered voters and 280 polling stations.

Of these, 100 are classified as sensitive, and 27 as very sensitive, requiring additional security measures including the deployment of a micro observer and installation of CCTV cameras. The distribution of voters is almost evenly split between genders, with 70,485 male and 70,639 female voters.

The council's administration is provided by the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which oversees tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. Its aim is to protect tribal land and resources, provide autonomous local administration, and safeguard the rights of the tribal population.

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