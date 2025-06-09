The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has stepped up its preparations for the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections by convening a key strategy meeting in Baksa district.





The meeting, held at the Bodoland Guest House in Howly, was aimed at assessing grassroots readiness and finalizing the party’s roadmap for the upcoming polls.



Senior leaders, including All Assam Trinamool Congress General Secretaries Shishirdev Kalita and Sanjiv Mohanta, along with Baksa district TMC President Dipen Ramchiary, were present at the meeting. The party engaged in detailed discussions with representatives from various BTC districts to evaluate organizational strength at the local level.



Addressing the media after the session, party leaders emphasized the importance of structured grassroots mobilization and hinted at strategic candidate selection. It was confirmed that the distribution of tickets for the BTC polls will only take place after decisions from this preparatory meeting are finalized.