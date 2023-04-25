The Assam unit of Trinamool Congress on April 25 launched a social media campaign against price hikes of essential commodities across the state.

Speaking to the media, Trinamool Congress leader from Assam, Ripun Bora said, "TMC unit in Assam has launched a massive campaign against on social media with regards to recent hike is the price of commodities."

Further, the TMC leader claimed that after the BJP government came into Assam in 2014, the state witnessed a constant hike in essential commodities and the government failed to take any steps to control the same.

Also Read: SC grants bail to TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in alleged misappropriation of funds case

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, National General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), set off on his 'Jono Sanjog Yatra' from the BJP stronghold of Coochbihar in Bengal.

Banerjee will travel from Coochbihar in North Bengal to Sagar in South Bengal for the next two months, holding three to four sessions every day and conducting a secret poll.

"We will hold three-four meetings a day," Abhishek Banerjee revealed. In the evening, we will meet with local residents, who will then vote for their preferred candidate. From there, candidates for panchayats will be announced. The vote is 'Gramme Banglar Mothamoth' for the Jono Sanjog Jatra. This will be any political party's first try."