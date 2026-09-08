Assam: Trinamool Congress names Abdul Salam as candidate for Nagaon Assembly bypoll

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced Abdul Salam as its candidate for the upcoming Nagaon Assembly by-election in Assam.

The candidate’s name was announced by Assam Pradesh TMC president Sherman Ali Ahmed, according to the party’s announcement.

With the announcement, Abdul Salam will represent the TMC in the Nagaon bypoll, where the party is set to contest the seat amid an active electoral buildup.

The by-election is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest, with political parties preparing their candidates and campaigns for the upcoming polls.