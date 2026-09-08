Assam: Trinamool Congress names Abdul Salam as candidate for Nagaon Assembly bypoll
The Trinamool Congress has named Abdul Salam as its candidate for the Nagaon Assembly by-election in Assam. The announcement by state president Sherman Ali Ahmed comes as parties prepare for a multi-cornered contest.
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Story highlights
- The party's Assam unit confirmed the candidature through an official announcement
- State president Sherman Ali Ahmed announced the decision on behalf of TMC
- The constituency is heading into a by-election amid heightened political activity
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced Abdul Salam as its candidate for the upcoming Nagaon Assembly by-election in Assam.
The candidate’s name was announced by Assam Pradesh TMC president Sherman Ali Ahmed, according to the party’s announcement.
With the announcement, Abdul Salam will represent the TMC in the Nagaon bypoll, where the party is set to contest the seat amid an active electoral buildup.
The by-election is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest, with political parties preparing their candidates and campaigns for the upcoming polls.
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