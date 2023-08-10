With the raising in the price of essential commodities, people had to go through various difficulties. Citing the menace, Trinamool Congress on Thursday (August 10) organised a protest where hundreds took part.

The district committee along with the youth committee of Trinamool Congress, Barpeta led the protest against the ongoing price hike.

The protesters gave a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam where they mentioned the price hike of vegetables, medicines, and other essential commodities.

They too enlightened the problems faced by the people due to the immense hike in the price of various items.