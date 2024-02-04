A vehicle was reportedly hijacked in the Misa police station area of Kaliabor. The culprits, a trio of car thieves, were apprehended on National Highway 37.

A significant sum of money, running into lakhs, was recovered along with the vehicles. The action was undertaken by the Kaliabor sub-divisional police officer and Kaliabor police, who conducted a raid on the three vehicle hijackers on Saturday night.

The vehicle in question, a Tata Yodha with registration number AS 02 CC 7561, was under the custody of the Koliabor Reserve Investment.

It was hijacked from the Michha police station area by a notorious gang known for car theft. The Michha Reserve Guard intercepted the thieves near the national highway checkpoint and handed them over to the Nagaon Bebejia police station.

The arrested individuals were identified as Papu Bara, Chaiful Islam, and Mahamud Hossain. During the arrest, it was discovered that the hijackers were using the stolen Tata Yodha vehicle, and Rs 1,80,000 in cash was recovered.