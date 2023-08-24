Assam's film industry has carved its name at the prestigious 69th National Film Awards, 2021. With a remarkable tally of six honours, the state has illuminated the national stage and demonstrated its prowess in both feature and non-feature categories.

According to a release from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the state's filmmakers and talents have been recognized with accolades.

Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee has emerged as a winner, clinching the National Film Award for Best Narration/ Voice Over for his work in the film 'Hatibandhu.'

The Tiwa film 'Fire on Edge' has garnered the distinguished title of National Film Award for Best Anthropological Film.

Dr. Jahanara Begum has received a special mention (certificate only) from the jury for her contribution to the recently released film 'Anur'.

The accolades keep pouring in as Monjul Baruah's 'Anur' secures the title of Best Assamese Film.

In another remarkable feat, the film 'Bomba Ride' has clinched the award for Best Mishing Film in the category of Best Feature Film in languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution.

Addressing pertinent social issues, Reema Bora's 'Anunaad-The Resonance' has been bestowed with the coveted National Film Award for the year 2021 as the Best Film on Social Issues.

Appreciating these remarkable achievements, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his pride on microblogging site X, expressing, "The eminent Assamese who brought glory to Assam by being honoured with various important awards at the National Film Awards 2021 will inspire the next generation. Heartiest greetings and congratulations to them."