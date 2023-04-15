Lt. General Rana Pratap Kalita on April 15 informed that Indian Army has increased troops along Indo-Myanmar.

He also said that the Indian Army is upgrading its capabilities.

''Troops along Indo-Myanmar have been increased and situation along LAC absolutely stable,'' he said while speaking to media where he also spoke on several key issues.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is also focusing on the skill training of ex-servicemen, and in February this year, Kalita informed that an agreement between the Indian Army and the Assam government was expected soon for the skill training of ex-servicemen.

He said this while inaugurating a two-day job rally at the Narangi Military Station in the city and where he also expressed confidence that around 500-600 former army personnel would find employment by the end of the programme.

Speaking further on the occasion, he also asserted that the development of ex-servicemen are very important and Army is already in talks with the Assam government in this regard.

''An MoU with Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) could happen soon. The state government has already announced that it would recruit retired army officers in the rank of deputy superintendents of police in its battalions for training Assam Police personnel,'' he added.