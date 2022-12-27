Trouble mounts for 37 gazetted officers posted in different departments of the state government of Assam after Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission enquiry highlights major anomalies against the accused officers in connection with Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

In the latest development to the ongoing investigation into the cash-for-job scam, the judicial commission enquiry has directed DGP Guwahati to investigate the involvement of the 37 officials in the APSC cash-for-job scam with a likelihood of arrest of all the officers very soon.

The Dibrugarh Police had conducted an investigation into the multi-crore APSC cash-for-job scam. During the investigation, the police confiscated all of the answer sheets and turned them over to the Court of the Special Judge of Assam.

The Assam government later established a one-man judicial inquiry commission, led by Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma, to investigate allegations of irregularities and malpractices in the conduct of CCE 2013 and CCE 2014.

Earlier on September 13, the former Principal Controller of Examinations (PCE) of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), ACS Babul Saharia was issued a notice by the committee probing into the massive recruitment scam case.

According to reports, the probing committee headed by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma unveiled new facts in the APSC examination scam case that took place in 2014.

Saharia, who was the PCE from 2016 to 2018, has been informed that he has 15 days to appear before the panel.

In 2014, he had been in charge of both the result announcement and the basic tests.

The former PCE was also in charge of the strong room. Saharia is alleged to have remained silent despite being fully aware of the scam.

Earlier, Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, a current APSC chairman and a former principal controller of examinations, had received a notice in the case.

When the scam occurred during CCE 2014, Choudhury—who was named APSC chairman on August 18—was the principal controller of examination (PCE).

Also read : Assam: Former APSC Controller of Exams claims of having no access to strong room