In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Sribhumi city have seized a large quantity of suspected heroin from a truck deceptively marked with “ON DUTY FCI” during a late-night operation near the city’s bypass on May 21.

Acting on intelligence received from a confidential source, Sribhumi police conducted a swift raid and intercepted the truck. Upon inspection, authorities recovered 1,236 grams of suspected heroin from the vehicle.

Two individuals, identified as Zamir Uddin and Joynal Hussain, both residents of the Bhanga area of Shribhumi, were arrested at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest the truck had recently delivered a consignment of rice in Mizoram and was en route to Tripura when the interception took place.

Law enforcement officials suspect the use of an FCI (Food Corporation of India) label may have been an attempt to evade routine scrutiny and bypass checkpoints.